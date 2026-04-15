James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Price Down 5.7% - Here's Why

James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.0040. 5,326,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 6,663,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JHX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.13.

Read Our Latest Report on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 6.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3,431.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company's stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc NYSE: JHX is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company's flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

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