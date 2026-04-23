James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,011.31 and traded as low as GBX 1,000. James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,013, with a volume of 27,599 shares changing hands.

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James Latham Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £204.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 1,025.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,011.31.

Insider Transactions at James Latham

In other James Latham news, insider Nick Latham purchased 339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 980 per share, with a total value of £3,322.20. Also, insider Piers Latham bought 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 980 per share, for a total transaction of £2,940. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 996 shares of company stock worth $976,080. 18.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

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