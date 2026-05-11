James Thomson Sells 15,601 Shares of Kistos (LON:KIST) Stock

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Kistos Stock Performance

Kistos Holdings Plc ( LON:KIST Get Free Report ) insider James Thomson sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 286, for a total transaction of £44,618.86.

Shares of KIST opened at GBX 296.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 822.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 219.73. Kistos Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 135 and a 12 month high of GBX 335. The stock has a market capitalization of £246.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Kistos Company Profile

Kistos is an independent, integrated energy company with upstream and midstream operations across international markets. Our operations span the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos' investments across the value chain include upstream operations, both offshore and onshore, and the operation of critical infrastructure to process and store hydrocarbons for ready deployment in the energy market. Central to our approach is operating with industry-leading sustainability and social responsibility credentials.

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