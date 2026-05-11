Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

James Thomson Sells 15,601 Shares of Kistos (LON:KIST) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Kistos logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Kistos insider James Thomson sold 15,601 shares on Friday, May 8, at an average price of GBX 286, for total proceeds of £44,618.86.
  • Recent share performance: Kistos opened at GBX 296.10, above the sale price, and the stock has traded between a 12-month low of GBX 135 and high of GBX 335.
  • Company snapshot: Kistos is an independent energy company with upstream and midstream operations in the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands, and it currently shows a market value of about £246.11 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST - Get Free Report) insider James Thomson sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 286, for a total transaction of £44,618.86.

Kistos Stock Performance

Shares of KIST opened at GBX 296.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 822.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 219.73. Kistos Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 135 and a 12 month high of GBX 335. The stock has a market capitalization of £246.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Kistos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kistos is an independent, integrated energy company with upstream and midstream operations across international markets. Our operations span the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos' investments across the value chain include upstream operations, both offshore and onshore, and the operation of critical infrastructure to process and store hydrocarbons for ready deployment in the energy market. Central to our approach is operating with industry-leading sustainability and social responsibility credentials.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kistos Right Now?

Before you consider Kistos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kistos wasn't on the list.

While Kistos currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines