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JAN (NYSE:JAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
JAN logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quarterly dividend: JAN declared a $0.1599 per-share quarterly dividend payable June 24 to holders of record on June 12, with an annualized yield of about 2.3% (ex-dividend date June 12).
  • Insiders bought stock: Company insiders purchased a total of 187,000 shares (~$3.74M) in the last 90 days, including Director John V. Arabia (60,000 shares) and CEO Scott M. Brinker (100,000 shares); insiders now own about 3.0% of the stock.
  • Results and outlook: JAN reported Q results of $0.23 EPS (in line with estimates) and revenue of $200.35M (above estimates), set FY2026 guidance of $0.93–$0.97 EPS, and its shares traded around $28.13 with a market cap of ~$7.23B.
  • Interested in JAN? Here are five stocks we like better.

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1599 per share on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

JAN Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:JAN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 438,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,143. JAN has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.16.

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.96 million. JAN has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John V. Arabia acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The trade was a 800.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,000 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JAN

(Get Free Report)

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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