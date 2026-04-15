JAN (NYSE:JAN) Upgraded to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JAN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JAN in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.27.

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JAN Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of NYSE JAN opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.16. JAN has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Insider Activity at JAN

In other news, COO Jeffrey H. Miller bought 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Herman, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 187,000 shares of company stock worth $3,740,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting JAN

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America started coverage with a "Buy" rating and a $29 price target, signaling a meaningful upside view vs. recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Bank of America coverage

Bank of America started coverage with a "Buy" rating and a $29 price target, signaling a meaningful upside view vs. recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" and $28 price target, another bullish institutional signal that reinforces the consensus upgrade momentum. Scotiabank coverage

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" and $28 price target, another bullish institutional signal that reinforces the consensus upgrade momentum. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage (Overweight, $27 PT), adding to the rotation of sell‑side attention and increasing visibility among institutional investors. Cantor Fitzgerald initiation

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage (Overweight, $27 PT), adding to the rotation of sell‑side attention and increasing visibility among institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan set an "Overweight" rating with a $26 target — supportive but a smaller implied upside versus other banks, so it likely reinforces interest without materially changing the consensus view. JPMorgan note

JPMorgan set an "Overweight" rating with a $26 target — supportive but a smaller implied upside versus other banks, so it likely reinforces interest without materially changing the consensus view. Negative Sentiment: Key fundamentals and risk signals remain: JAN has a negative trailing P/E (losses), a beta above 2 (higher volatility), and a relatively small spread between the current level and its 1‑year high — factors that can amplify downside on negative news. No link

About JAN

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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