JAN (NYSE:JAN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JAN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on JAN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded JAN to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JAN currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.27.

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JAN Stock Performance

Shares of JAN stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. JAN has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JAN news, COO Jeffrey H. Miller purchased 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Arabia purchased 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 67,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. This represents a 800.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,000. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

JAN News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America started coverage with a "Buy" rating and a $29 price target, signaling a meaningful upside view vs. recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Bank of America coverage

Bank of America started coverage with a "Buy" rating and a $29 price target, signaling a meaningful upside view vs. recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" and $28 price target, another bullish institutional signal that reinforces the consensus upgrade momentum. Scotiabank coverage

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" and $28 price target, another bullish institutional signal that reinforces the consensus upgrade momentum. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage (Overweight, $27 PT), adding to the rotation of sell‑side attention and increasing visibility among institutional investors. Cantor Fitzgerald initiation

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage (Overweight, $27 PT), adding to the rotation of sell‑side attention and increasing visibility among institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan set an "Overweight" rating with a $26 target — supportive but a smaller implied upside versus other banks, so it likely reinforces interest without materially changing the consensus view. JPMorgan note

JPMorgan set an "Overweight" rating with a $26 target — supportive but a smaller implied upside versus other banks, so it likely reinforces interest without materially changing the consensus view. Negative Sentiment: Key fundamentals and risk signals remain: JAN has a negative trailing P/E (losses), a beta above 2 (higher volatility), and a relatively small spread between the current level and its 1‑year high — factors that can amplify downside on negative news. No link

About JAN

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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