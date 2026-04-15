JAN (NYSE:JAN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised JAN to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on JAN in a report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on JAN in a report on Tuesday. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on JAN in a report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $27.27.

Get JAN alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JAN

JAN Trading Up 7.4%

JAN stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. JAN has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Transactions at JAN

In other JAN news, COO Jeffrey H. Miller bought 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Herman, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,000. The trade was a 73.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,000. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

JAN News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America started coverage with a "Buy" rating and a $29 price target, signaling a meaningful upside view vs. recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Bank of America coverage

Bank of America started coverage with a "Buy" rating and a $29 price target, signaling a meaningful upside view vs. recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" and $28 price target, another bullish institutional signal that reinforces the consensus upgrade momentum. Scotiabank coverage

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" and $28 price target, another bullish institutional signal that reinforces the consensus upgrade momentum. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage (Overweight, $27 PT), adding to the rotation of sell‑side attention and increasing visibility among institutional investors. Cantor Fitzgerald initiation

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage (Overweight, $27 PT), adding to the rotation of sell‑side attention and increasing visibility among institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan set an "Overweight" rating with a $26 target — supportive but a smaller implied upside versus other banks, so it likely reinforces interest without materially changing the consensus view. JPMorgan note

JPMorgan set an "Overweight" rating with a $26 target — supportive but a smaller implied upside versus other banks, so it likely reinforces interest without materially changing the consensus view. Negative Sentiment: Key fundamentals and risk signals remain: JAN has a negative trailing P/E (losses), a beta above 2 (higher volatility), and a relatively small spread between the current level and its 1‑year high — factors that can amplify downside on negative news. No link

About JAN

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JAN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JAN wasn't on the list.

While JAN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here