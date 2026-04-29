Jan Roger Goetgeluk Sells 28,696 Shares of Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) Stock

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) CEO Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 28,696 shares of Virtuix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $105,888.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,170,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,469.74. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jan Roger Goetgeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 15,899 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $55,964.48.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 61,825 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $283,158.50.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 49,122 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $292,767.12.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 112,563 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $783,438.48.

On Monday, April 20th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 24,990 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $165,433.80.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 9,323 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $57,243.22.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 8,185 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $52,384.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 6,713 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $43,164.59.

On Monday, April 13th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 3,842 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $23,705.14.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jan Roger Goetgeluk sold 7,889 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $50,568.49.

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Virtuix Stock Down 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIX traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 213,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,457. Virtuix Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49.

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Virtuix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Virtuix in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "sell (e-)" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Virtuix to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VTIX

About Virtuix

Virtuix NASDAQ: VTIX is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

Further Reading

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