Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $541.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $560.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 769,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,730. The company's fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on JHG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ali Dibadj sold 127,632 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $6,269,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,058,711.36. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Podzorov sold 1,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $84,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,332.96. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,229 shares of company stock worth $7,239,650. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 540.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,469 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,177 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

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