Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.16% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JANX. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Janux Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Clear Str downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.83.

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Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JANX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 272,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,634. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $35.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $865.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.58.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 704.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

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