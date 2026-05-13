Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) VP Sells $28,878.46 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) VP Maria Dobek sold 2,038 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $28,878.46. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,265.90. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of JANX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. 845,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,004. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $890.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.58. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Janux Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its 2026 EPS estimates across multiple quarters and full-year 2026, suggesting analysts now expect Janux to lose less money than previously thought. Janux Therapeutics estimate revisions

HC Wainwright raised its 2026 EPS estimates across multiple quarters and full-year 2026, suggesting analysts now expect Janux to lose less money than previously thought. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its 2027 and 2028 EPS estimates, indicating improved longer-term outlook assumptions for Janux’s pipeline and operating trajectory. Janux Therapeutics estimate revisions

The firm also lifted its 2027 and 2028 EPS estimates, indicating improved longer-term outlook assumptions for Janux’s pipeline and operating trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright slightly trimmed its FY2030 EPS estimate, but the change was small and likely has limited near-term trading impact. Janux Therapeutics estimate revisions

HC Wainwright slightly trimmed its FY2030 EPS estimate, but the change was small and likely has limited near-term trading impact. Neutral Sentiment: Another recent item noted that Janux Therapeutics has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which reinforces generally constructive sentiment but does not appear to be a major new catalyst. Analyst rating summary

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JANX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Janux Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $22.00 price target on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Janux Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,350,453 shares of the company's stock worth $73,850,000 after acquiring an additional 649,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,853,951 shares of the company's stock worth $53,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,417,104 shares of the company's stock worth $59,074,000 after acquiring an additional 227,676 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,392,523 shares of the company's stock worth $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,954,426 shares of the company's stock worth $26,971,000 after acquiring an additional 188,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company's stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

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