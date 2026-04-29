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Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Japan Airlines logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Japan Airlines hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $7.55 (last $7.59) on Wednesday with a volume of 5,378 shares; the stock is well below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages of $8.51 and $9.13 respectively.
  • Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a "hold" to a "strong sell", though MarketBeat data shows a mixed analyst picture with one Strong Buy, one Sell and a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy."
  • Fundamentals show a market cap of $6.55 billion and a low PE of 7.72; the company reported $0.34 EPS and $3.44 billion revenue for the last quarter, with sell‑side analysts forecasting about 0.9 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 5378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Japan Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines OTCMKTS: JAPSY is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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