Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 302,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session's volume of 106,590 shares.The stock last traded at $7.8375 and had previously closed at $7.55.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Japan Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines OTCMKTS: JAPSY is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

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