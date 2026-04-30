Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Japan Airlines logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: About 302,914 shares traded (up 184% from the prior session) and the stock moved to $7.8375 from a $7.55 close.
  • Mixed analyst signals: Zacks downgraded to "strong sell" on Feb. 24, but MarketBeat data shows a consensus of "Moderate Buy" with one Strong Buy and one Sell rating.
  • Attractive valuation but technical weakness: The company trades at a P/E of 8.08below both its 50-day ($8.46) and 200-day ($9.12) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 302,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session's volume of 106,590 shares.The stock last traded at $7.8375 and had previously closed at $7.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Japan Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines OTCMKTS: JAPSY is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Japan Airlines Right Now?

Before you consider Japan Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Japan Airlines wasn't on the list.

While Japan Airlines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines