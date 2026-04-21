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Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Japan Airlines logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Japan Airlines shares gapped down prior to trading, opening at $7.96 versus a prior close of $8.3680 and last trading at $7.95 on volume of 50,067, down about 2.5% and below its 50‑day ($8.80) and 200‑day ($9.21) moving averages.
  • Analyst activity turned negative when Zacks cut the stock to a "strong sell" on Feb. 24, though MarketBeat shows one Strong Buy and one Sell for an overall "Moderate Buy" consensus.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap $6.82B and P/E 8.05; the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.34 on $3.44B revenue (net margin 6.57%, ROE 10.93%), and analysts forecast about 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.3680, but opened at $7.96. Japan Airlines shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 50,067 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Japan Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Japan Airlines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on JAPSY

Japan Airlines Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines OTCMKTS: JAPSY is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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