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Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Japan Steel Works logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped up to open at $30 from a prior close of $28.8250, but shares last traded around $28.73 on extremely light volume — just 17 shares changed hands.
  • The company missed quarterly estimates, reporting $0.17 EPS vs. $0.19 expected and $417.46M in revenue vs. $486.28M, with a net margin of 7.41% and ROE of 8.81% (analysts expect $0.81 EPS for the fiscal year).
  • Fundamentals show a market cap of $4.42B and a P/E of 32.3, with low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.27) and healthy liquidity (current ratio 2.18), while the 50- and 200-day SMAs sit around $31.05 and $30.14 respectively.
  • Five stocks we like better than Japan Steel Works.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.8250, but opened at $30.00. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $28.7250, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

Japan Steel Works Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.28 million. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts anticipate that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Steel Works

(Get Free Report)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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