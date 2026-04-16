Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Lowered to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Japan Tob Price Performance

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Japan Tob has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Japan Tob Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc OTC: JAPAY is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company's core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

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