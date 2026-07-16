J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $297.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $265.00 to $297.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the transportation company's stock. TD Cowen's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock's previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $272.61.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $276.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $294.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,281,125.62. The trade was a 24.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.75, for a total transaction of $318,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,802. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 199 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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