Free Trial
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to Hold

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Arc Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies downgraded Arc Resources from "strong-buy" to "hold", and several other brokerages (including Raymond James, Canaccord, BMO and National Bank) have issued similar downgrades, leaving the MarketBeat consensus rating at "Hold" (1 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 9 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Arc Resources opened at $23.33 with a $13.21B market cap and a P/E of 14.96; it reported quarterly EPS of $0.75 (beating estimates by $0.25) while revenue of $1.09B slightly missed expectations, and its 1‑year trading range is $15.50–$23.86.
  • Interested in Arc Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AETUF. Raymond James Financial lowered Arc Resources from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arc Resources

Arc Resources Price Performance

Shares of AETUF opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. Arc Resources has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Arc Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 15.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arc Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Arc Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Arc Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Arc Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arc Resources wasn't on the list.

While Arc Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines