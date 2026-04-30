Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to Hold

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AETUF. Raymond James Financial lowered Arc Resources from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Arc Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Arc Resources alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arc Resources

Arc Resources Price Performance

Shares of AETUF opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. Arc Resources has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Arc Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 15.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arc Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Arc Resources

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arc Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arc Resources wasn't on the list.

While Arc Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here