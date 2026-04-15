Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Autonomous Res cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.28.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.31 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $226.34 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,029 shares of company stock worth $22,195,693. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $11,396,496,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,794,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796,814 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,024,000 after buying an additional 2,081,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,790,000 after buying an additional 1,964,958 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — JPM reported $16.5B net income, $5.94 EPS and ~$50.5B revenue, topping estimates; markets and investment‑banking fees were major drivers. Read More.

Q1 beat — JPM reported $16.5B net income, $5.94 EPS and ~$50.5B revenue, topping estimates; markets and investment‑banking fees were major drivers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record trading haul — Markets/trading revenue set records, lifting overall results and showing JPM’s franchise strength in volatile markets. Read More.

Record trading haul — Markets/trading revenue set records, lifting overall results and showing JPM’s franchise strength in volatile markets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and AUM growth — The bank raised its dividend ~7% and reported strong growth in assets under management and client assets, supporting shareholder yield and fee businesses. Read More. Read More.

Capital returns and AUM growth — The bank raised its dividend ~7% and reported strong growth in assets under management and client assets, supporting shareholder yield and fee businesses. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic moves — Management highlighted blockchain/tokenization initiatives and product development (Onyx/JPM Coin) that can support future fee opportunities but are longer‑term impacts. Read More.

Strategic moves — Management highlighted blockchain/tokenization initiatives and product development (Onyx/JPM Coin) that can support future fee opportunities but are longer‑term impacts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/context — Geopolitical-driven volatility boosted trading results this quarter; that same geopolitical uncertainty remains a swing factor for future earnings. Read More.

Macro/context — Geopolitical-driven volatility boosted trading results this quarter; that same geopolitical uncertainty remains a swing factor for future earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Trimmed NII outlook — Management trimmed full‑year net‑interest‑income guidance, which reduces forward earnings visibility and was a primary reason the stock pulled back after the report. Read More.

Trimmed NII outlook — Management trimmed full‑year net‑interest‑income guidance, which reduces forward earnings visibility and was a primary reason the stock pulled back after the report. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management warnings & risk commentary — CEO Jamie Dimon flagged a “complex set of risks” (geopolitics, energy, deficits, elevated asset prices), which adds cautious tone to guidance. Read More.

Management warnings & risk commentary — CEO Jamie Dimon flagged a “complex set of risks” (geopolitics, energy, deficits, elevated asset prices), which adds cautious tone to guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and profit‑taking — Publicized insider sales and analysts noting profit‑taking after a run to near highs amplify near‑term downward pressure. Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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