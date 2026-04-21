Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEE. Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.44.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:NEE opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $96.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $191.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after purchasing an additional 966,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after buying an additional 485,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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