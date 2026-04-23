Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $356.00 to $352.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $348.71.

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Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $326.38 on Thursday. Chubb has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67. The company has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.12 and a 200-day moving average of $309.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.24. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 26.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 8.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,084 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Orange Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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