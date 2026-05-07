Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,800 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.44% from the company's previous close.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCH. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,900 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 4,559.50.

View Our Latest Report on CCH

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 4,386 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,270 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.40. The stock has a market cap of £15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,398.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,047.47.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Anastasios I. Leventis sold 197,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,738, for a total transaction of £9,354,470.30. Also, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 119,532 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,557 per share, with a total value of £5,447,073.24. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 237,160 shares of company stock worth $1,102,863,442 and sold 265,703 shares worth $1,256,697,560. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

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