Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 75.62% from the stock's previous close.

ENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,028 price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,025 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 988 price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 750 price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,013.

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Entain Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 569.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. Entain has a one year low of GBX 500.40 and a one year high of GBX 1,031.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 555.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 582.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Entain

Entain plc LSE: ENT is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.

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