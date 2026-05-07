Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 285 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock's current price.

Get Helios Towers alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 215 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 270 price target on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Towers currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 261.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Helios Towers

Helios Towers Price Performance

Shares of Helios Towers stock opened at GBX 237.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,940.69. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of GBX 107 and a twelve month high of GBX 240.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tom Greenwood acquired 87,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 173 per share, for a total transaction of £150,657.05. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company's stock.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators. Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman. Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Helios Towers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Helios Towers wasn't on the list.

While Helios Towers currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here