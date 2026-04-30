Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates "Hold" Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer (LON:SYNT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 65 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective points to a potential downside of 1.89% from the company's current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 81.75.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SYNT

Synthomer Price Performance

SYNT stock traded up GBX 16.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 66.25. 8,768,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £108.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.57. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 16.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.29.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide. Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,800 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

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