Free Trial
→ Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer) (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Rathbones Group (LON:RAT)

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Rathbones Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,850 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.73% from the stock's previous close.

Rathbones Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,005 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,063.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,996.65. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.72. Rathbones Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,558 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 190.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 170.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rathbones Group will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current year.

About Rathbones Group

(Get Free Report)

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK's leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones' purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well. Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients' wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rathbones Group Right Now?

Before you consider Rathbones Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rathbones Group wasn't on the list.

While Rathbones Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for May 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
SMX: Where Physical Energy Meets Digital Truth
SMX: Where Physical Energy Meets Digital Truth
From Smallcaps Daily (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
By Thomas Hughes | May 1, 2026
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines