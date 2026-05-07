Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Rathbones Group (LON:RAT)

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,850 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.73% from the stock's previous close.

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Rathbones Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,005 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,063.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,996.65. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.72. Rathbones Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,558 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 190.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 170.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rathbones Group will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current year.

About Rathbones Group

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK's leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones' purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well. Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients' wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

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