Jerome Booth Sells 21,230 Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE - Get Free Report) insider Jerome Booth sold 21,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236, for a total value of £50,102.80.

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Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment stock traded down GBX 0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 237. 347,794 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,188. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 214.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 290. The company has a market cap of £401.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.87.

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 0.64 EPS for the quarter. Ashoka India Equity Investment had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 406.74%.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

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