Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Jerome Booth Sells 21,230 Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Ashoka India Equity Investment logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jerome Booth sold 21,230 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) on April 24 at an average price of GBX 236, totaling £50,102.80.
  • Shares last traded at GBX 237 with 347,794 shares exchanged (below the average volume of 702,188); the stock's 1‑year range is GBX 214.50–290 and market cap is £401.28 million.
  • The trust reported quarterly EPS of GBX 0.64 but shows negative profitability—a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 406.74%—and is a long‑only investment trust focused on securities with a significant presence in India.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ashoka India Equity Investment.

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE - Get Free Report) insider Jerome Booth sold 21,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236, for a total value of £50,102.80.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment stock traded down GBX 0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 237. 347,794 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,188. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 214.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 290. The company has a market cap of £401.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.87.

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 0.64 EPS for the quarter. Ashoka India Equity Investment had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 406.74%.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ashoka India Equity Investment Right Now?

Before you consider Ashoka India Equity Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ashoka India Equity Investment wasn't on the list.

While Ashoka India Equity Investment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Why BlackRock is buying this "Penny Stock"
Why BlackRock is buying this "Penny Stock"
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines