Jet2 (LON:JET2) Downgraded to "Buy" Rating by Canaccord Genuity Group

Jet2 (LON:JET2 - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,350. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.17% from the stock's previous close.

JET2 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,596 to GBX 1,457 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,800 target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,742.83.

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Jet2 Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of JET2 stock traded up GBX 8.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,078.50. 38,966,121 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,556. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,275.60. Jet2 has a 12-month low of GBX 980 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,963. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57.

Insider Activity at Jet2

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 1,638 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,306 per share, with a total value of £21,392.28. Also, insider Stephen Heapy purchased 2,349 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 766 per share, with a total value of £17,993.34. Insiders bought 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company's stock.

Jet2 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Jet2 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jet2 reported a solid FY26 performance and says its new Gatwick launch is driving growth and summer capacity expansion — a revenue/capacity catalyst. Article Title

Jet2 reported a solid FY26 performance and says its new Gatwick launch is driving growth and summer capacity expansion — a revenue/capacity catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Board continues the £100m share buyback while preparing a new Gatwick base — buybacks reduce float and signal management confidence. Article Title

Board continues the £100m share buyback while preparing a new Gatwick base — buybacks reduce float and signal management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Jet2 applauds Greece for suspending new EES checks and urges other countries to follow — easing border friction can reduce delays and operational cost/compensation risk. Article Title

Jet2 applauds Greece for suspending new EES checks and urges other countries to follow — easing border friction can reduce delays and operational cost/compensation risk. Neutral Sentiment: Company issues new price/booking policy and other passenger-facing rule updates — operational changes that could affect customer experience but unclear near-term financial impact. Article Title

Company issues new price/booking policy and other passenger-facing rule updates — operational changes that could affect customer experience but unclear near-term financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Multiple incidents including an emergency/forced landing and reports of aggressive passengers — safety headlines and diversions raise reputational risk and can increase disruption costs. Article Title

Multiple incidents including an emergency/forced landing and reports of aggressive passengers — safety headlines and diversions raise reputational risk and can increase disruption costs. Negative Sentiment: Jet2 (with easyJet and TUI) pledged no fuel surcharges for Summer 2026 despite rising jet fuel costs — positive for demand but likely to squeeze margins if fuel prices remain elevated. Article Title

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK's largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays. Jet2.com is the UK's third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK's largest tour operator.

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