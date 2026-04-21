JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.6369) per share and revenue of $2.2388 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.62%. JetBlue Airways's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

JetBlue Airways News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

Positive Sentiment: JetBlue is launching seasonal Boston–Barcelona service to expand its transatlantic footprint and push premium travel in Europe, which should help summer revenue and yield mix if demand holds. Read More.

JetBlue is launching seasonal Boston–Barcelona service to expand its transatlantic footprint and push premium travel in Europe, which should help summer revenue and yield mix if demand holds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JetBlue Vacations struck a partnership with Flex Pay (Upgrade) to offer monthly payment plans for flight+hotel packages, a distribution/ancillary move that can boost bookings and average order value. Read More.

JetBlue Vacations struck a partnership with Flex Pay (Upgrade) to offer monthly payment plans for flight+hotel packages, a distribution/ancillary move that can boost bookings and average order value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Joanna Geraghty told employees the airline is not considering a 2026 bankruptcy filing, a direct reassurance on solvency concerns that should ease short-term credit anxiety and investor fear. Read More.

CEO Joanna Geraghty told employees the airline is not considering a 2026 bankruptcy filing, a direct reassurance on solvency concerns that should ease short-term credit anxiety and investor fear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Amazon landed its biggest airline customer for in‑flight satellite internet; if JetBlue is the partner this could be a product/experience upgrade (better connectivity, potential ancillary revenue) but it likely requires capex and rollout timing to matter to cash flow. Read More.

Reports say Amazon landed its biggest airline customer for in‑flight satellite internet; if JetBlue is the partner this could be a product/experience upgrade (better connectivity, potential ancillary revenue) but it likely requires capex and rollout timing to matter to cash flow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A bearish Seeking Alpha piece reiterates risks: high fuel sensitivity, heavy debt, negative margins and capital intensity — arguing JBLU remains a risky, sellable turnaround bet if fuel and demand volatility continue. That analysis increases downside narrative among value and income-focused investors. Read More.

A bearish Seeking Alpha piece reiterates risks: high fuel sensitivity, heavy debt, negative margins and capital intensity — arguing JBLU remains a risky, sellable turnaround bet if fuel and demand volatility continue. That analysis increases downside narrative among value and income-focused investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reports Spirit floated offering a government equity stake to avoid liquidation; that reduces the likelihood of distressed-asset opportunities or consolidation outcomes that could have aided JetBlue strategically or materially. Read More.

Bloomberg reports Spirit floated offering a government equity stake to avoid liquidation; that reduces the likelihood of distressed-asset opportunities or consolidation outcomes that could have aided JetBlue strategically or materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity and broader airline chatter (e.g., mentions of Alaska Air on TV) are keeping sector flow active; an analyst upgrade earlier this week briefly pushed JBLU shares higher but fundamentals remain the main driver. Read More.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,124,292 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $55,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591,470 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,487,425 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,513,312 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 412,921 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,157.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,356,021 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $15,270,000 after buying an additional 3,089,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,764 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 75,277 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JBLU. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.55 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $4.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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