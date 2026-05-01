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JFE (JFEEF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
JFE logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JFE is expected to report quarterly results on Friday, May 8, with analysts forecasting $0.3858 EPS and $7.73 billion in revenue.
  • In the prior quarter (reported Feb. 5) JFE posted $0.33 EPS, beating estimates, but revenue of $7.34 billion missed the $7.51 billion consensus and profitability remains thin (ROE 2.03%, net margin 1.15%).
  • Shares trade OTC as JFEEF with a market cap of about $2.01 billion, a P/E of ~20.8, a 12‑month range of $10.14–$15.00, and a recent price near $10.85 versus 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages around $12.5–$12.6.
  • Interested in JFE? Here are five stocks we like better.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3858 per share and revenue of $7.7305 billion for the quarter.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. JFE had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 1.15%.

JFE Stock Performance

JFEEF opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. JFE has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.

About JFE

(Get Free Report)

JFE Holdings, Inc OTCMKTS: JFEEF is a Tokyo‐based steel and engineering conglomerate that ranks among the largest industrial groups in Japan. The company operates primarily through two main segments: JFE Steel, which manufactures a broad range of steel products including flat‐rolled steel, long steel products and plates, and JFE Engineering, which provides environmental and resource treatment facilities as well as infrastructure systems. Serving key industries such as automotive, construction, shipbuilding and energy, JFE Holdings combines advanced steelmaking expertise with engineering services to support a wide array of global customers.

Formed in September 2002 through the merger of NKK Corporation and Kawasaki Steel Corporation, JFE Holdings built on a legacy of technical innovation spanning more than a century.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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