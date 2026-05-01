JFE (JFEEF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3858 per share and revenue of $7.7305 billion for the quarter.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. JFE had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 1.15%.

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JFE Stock Performance

JFEEF opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. JFE has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc OTCMKTS: JFEEF is a Tokyo‐based steel and engineering conglomerate that ranks among the largest industrial groups in Japan. The company operates primarily through two main segments: JFE Steel, which manufactures a broad range of steel products including flat‐rolled steel, long steel products and plates, and JFE Engineering, which provides environmental and resource treatment facilities as well as infrastructure systems. Serving key industries such as automotive, construction, shipbuilding and energy, JFE Holdings combines advanced steelmaking expertise with engineering services to support a wide array of global customers.

Formed in September 2002 through the merger of NKK Corporation and Kawasaki Steel Corporation, JFE Holdings built on a legacy of technical innovation spanning more than a century.

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