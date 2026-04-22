JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Jfe Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Get JFE alerts: Sign Up

JFE Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.71.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. JFE had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc OTCMKTS: JFEEF is a Tokyo‐based steel and engineering conglomerate that ranks among the largest industrial groups in Japan. The company operates primarily through two main segments: JFE Steel, which manufactures a broad range of steel products including flat‐rolled steel, long steel products and plates, and JFE Engineering, which provides environmental and resource treatment facilities as well as infrastructure systems. Serving key industries such as automotive, construction, shipbuilding and energy, JFE Holdings combines advanced steelmaking expertise with engineering services to support a wide array of global customers.

Formed in September 2002 through the merger of NKK Corporation and Kawasaki Steel Corporation, JFE Holdings built on a legacy of technical innovation spanning more than a century.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JFE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JFE wasn't on the list.

While JFE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here