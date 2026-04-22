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JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
JFE logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week low: JFE's ADR fell to a new 52-week low of $11.15 on Wednesday, with just 750 shares changing hands.
  • Mixed quarterly results: The company beat EPS expectations ($0.33 vs. $0.15) but missed revenue estimates ($7.34B vs. $7.51B) and still shows thin profitability (net margin 1.15%, ROE 2.03%).
  • Technical and financial snapshot: Shares trade below both the 50‑day ($12.96) and 200‑day ($12.70) averages; market cap is about $2.06B with a P/E of 21.32, moderate leverage (debt/equity 0.58) and mixed liquidity (current ratio 1.71, quick ratio 0.89).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JFE.

Jfe Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

JFE Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.71.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. JFE had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion.

JFE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFE Holdings, Inc OTCMKTS: JFEEF is a Tokyo‐based steel and engineering conglomerate that ranks among the largest industrial groups in Japan. The company operates primarily through two main segments: JFE Steel, which manufactures a broad range of steel products including flat‐rolled steel, long steel products and plates, and JFE Engineering, which provides environmental and resource treatment facilities as well as infrastructure systems. Serving key industries such as automotive, construction, shipbuilding and energy, JFE Holdings combines advanced steelmaking expertise with engineering services to support a wide array of global customers.

Formed in September 2002 through the merger of NKK Corporation and Kawasaki Steel Corporation, JFE Holdings built on a legacy of technical innovation spanning more than a century.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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