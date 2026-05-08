JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.30% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on JFrog in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.21.

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JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $57.02 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $870,884.16. Following the transaction, the executive owned 752,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,067,245.44. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 15,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $627,905.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 239,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,065.30. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 295,003 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,031 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about JFrog

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JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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