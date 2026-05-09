JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.230-0.25 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from JFrog's conference call:

JFrog reported strong Q1 results — $154 million revenue (+26% YoY), $78.9M cloud revenue (+50% YoY) making cloud 51% of total, RPO of $574.9M (+36% YoY), 120% net dollar retention, 83.8% gross margin, $37.3M free cash flow, and a $300M share buyback authorization.

revenue (+26% YoY), cloud revenue (+50% YoY) making cloud 51% of total, RPO of $574.9M (+36% YoY), 120% net dollar retention, 83.8% gross margin, $37.3M free cash flow, and a $300M share buyback authorization. Management says cloud growth was driven by an AI-fueled surge in binaries and higher customer consumption often above contractual minimums, but they exclude overusage from guidance until converted to annual commitments, leaving timing of conversion uncertain.

Security momentum accelerated — JFrog highlighted Curation protecting customers from recent supply‑chain attacks and growing demand for Xray and Advanced Security, which is supporting Enterprise+ expansion and a raised 2026 net dollar retention floor (118%).

Product innovation and ecosystem moves — launched the MCP Registry and Agent Skills Registry and expanded collaboration with NVIDIA to make Artifactory a registry for models/skills, which management says should widen enterprise adoption and platform spend.

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JFrog Stock Up 23.7%

JFrog stock traded up $13.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.55. 9,193,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,073. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. JFrog has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -133.11 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 15,639 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $627,905.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 239,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,632,065.30. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $870,884.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,067,245.44. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 320,003 shares of company stock worth $14,194,781 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 1,086.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 7,185.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ridge Creek Global Inc bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

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