JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Down 7% - Here's What Happened

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.05 and last traded at $80.5430. 969,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,065,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FROG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.29.

View Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -152.73 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $13,498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,539,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $498,458,029.62. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares in the company, valued at $394,086,765.60. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 917,399 shares of company stock worth $73,629,102. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in JFrog by 85,066.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,422 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in JFrog by 187.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock worth $195,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,167 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 6,868.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,104,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,872,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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