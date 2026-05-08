JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.02, but opened at $66.35. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. JFrog shares last traded at $66.2250, with a volume of 1,479,837 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $870,884.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares in the company, valued at $31,067,245.44. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 6,063 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $244,460.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 233,839 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,388.48. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 295,003 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,031 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More JFrog News

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat Street estimates: revenue ~$154M (≈+26% y/y), non‑GAAP EPS $0.27 versus $0.22 consensus, stronger margins and accelerating cloud growth (cloud revenue ~ $78.9M, +50% y/y). Management cited AI-driven demand and raised both Q2 and FY26 guidance, which materially exceeded prior Street models. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat Street estimates: revenue ~$154M (≈+26% y/y), non‑GAAP EPS $0.27 versus $0.22 consensus, stronger margins and accelerating cloud growth (cloud revenue ~ $78.9M, +50% y/y). Management cited AI-driven demand and raised both Q2 and FY26 guidance, which materially exceeded prior Street models. Positive Sentiment: Street reaction: several analysts boosted targets/ratings (BTIG and Needham raised targets to $80 and placed buy ratings), reflecting revised growth/margin outlook and supporting further re‑rating. Benzinga: Analyst Upgrades

Street reaction: several analysts boosted targets/ratings (BTIG and Needham raised targets to $80 and placed buy ratings), reflecting revised growth/margin outlook and supporting further re‑rating. Positive Sentiment: Cloud mix and customer metrics improved—cloud now ~51% of revenue, net dollar retention ~120% and more large ARR customers—supporting higher long‑term monetization expectations. Quiver Quant: Analysis

Cloud mix and customer metrics improved—cloud now ~51% of revenue, net dollar retention ~120% and more large ARR customers—supporting higher long‑term monetization expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings/management commentary and call transcripts are available for deeper read‑throughs; items include slides and Q&A that investors should review to validate sustainability of cloud and AI-related demand. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript Yahoo: Transcript

Full earnings/management commentary and call transcripts are available for deeper read‑throughs; items include slides and Q&A that investors should review to validate sustainability of cloud and AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying activity reported (notable additions by several large funds), which can provide demand support following the earnings-driven re-rating. Quiver Quant: Institutional Moves

Institutional buying activity reported (notable additions by several large funds), which can provide demand support following the earnings-driven re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling reported over recent months (multiple executives sold substantial blocks), which some investors view as a governance/conviction concern and could cap upside if sustained. Quiver Quant: Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Stock Up 16.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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