JFrog's (FROG) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim's price objective points to a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FROG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.55.

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JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. JFrog has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.36 and a beta of 1.14.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. JFrog's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $870,884.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,067,245.44. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 15,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $627,905.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 239,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,065.30. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,186,031. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JFrog by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 14.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company's stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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