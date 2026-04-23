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Jiangsu Expressway (JEXYY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Jiangsu Expressway logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jiangsu Expressway is expected to announce quarterly results on Thursday, April 30, with analysts projecting EPS $0.6650 and revenue of $716.933 million.
  • The stock opened at $24.93, sits near its 50‑day ($25.36) and 200‑day ($25.31) moving averages, and has a 12‑month trading range of $22.25 to $29.00.
  • Analyst coverage is limited but the consensus rating is Hold after Zacks Research raised its rating to Hold on April 14.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Jiangsu Expressway to post earnings of $0.6650 per share and revenue of $716.9330 million for the quarter.

Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance

OTCMKTS JEXYY opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Jiangsu Expressway has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Jiangsu Expressway to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JEXYY

About Jiangsu Expressway

(Get Free Report)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a China-based infrastructure enterprise primarily engaged in the investment, development, operation and management of toll roads. Headquartered in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the company focuses on highway construction, maintenance and ancillary services designed to support regional transportation networks. It holds concessions for a portfolio of expressway projects, overseeing functions such as toll collection, traffic monitoring and road safety management.

The company’s core assets are concentrated within Jiangsu Province, one of China’s most economically dynamic regions.

Read More

Earnings History for Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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