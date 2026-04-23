Jiangsu Expressway (JEXYY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Jiangsu Expressway to post earnings of $0.6650 per share and revenue of $716.9330 million for the quarter.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts: Sign Up

Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance

OTCMKTS JEXYY opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Jiangsu Expressway has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Jiangsu Expressway to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JEXYY

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a China-based infrastructure enterprise primarily engaged in the investment, development, operation and management of toll roads. Headquartered in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the company focuses on highway construction, maintenance and ancillary services designed to support regional transportation networks. It holds concessions for a portfolio of expressway projects, overseeing functions such as toll collection, traffic monitoring and road safety management.

The company’s core assets are concentrated within Jiangsu Province, one of China’s most economically dynamic regions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jiangsu Expressway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jiangsu Expressway wasn't on the list.

While Jiangsu Expressway currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here