Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading Down 1.3% - Time to Sell?

Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.57. 28,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 90,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Jiayin Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on JFIN

Jiayin Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $243.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.38 million. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 24.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group NASDAQ: JFIN is a China-based, technology-driven consumer finance marketplace that connects individual borrowers with institutional lenders. The company's online platform leverages proprietary credit scoring models, big data analytics and AI‐powered risk management tools to streamline the loan application, approval and disbursement processes. By integrating end-to-end services—including borrower acquisition, credit assessment, loan servicing and collection—Jiayin Group provides a comprehensive fintech solution for unsecured personal loans.

Through its platform, Jiayin Group offers financial institutions access to an underserved segment of the consumer credit market, particularly in third- and fourth‐tier cities across China.

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