Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 6.4% - What's Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.0450. Approximately 43,966,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 26,340,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

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Trending Headlines about Joby Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Completed NYC demo flights — Joby finished a week‑long campaign of point‑to‑point eVTOL air‑taxi demonstration flights across New York City's heliport network, a clear operational milestone that bolsters the company’s commercialization story and investor confidence. Joby Brings Electric Air Taxis to New York City

Completed NYC demo flights — Joby finished a week‑long campaign of point‑to‑point eVTOL air‑taxi demonstration flights across New York City's heliport network, a clear operational milestone that bolsters the company’s commercialization story and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Broad positive media coverage and analyst focus — Major outlets (Barron's, Yahoo, MSN, Blockonomi) highlighted the NYC demonstrations as progress toward real commercial service, amplifying investor interest and helping push the stock higher. Joby Stock Rises After New York Air Taxi Demo

Broad positive media coverage and analyst focus — Major outlets (Barron's, Yahoo, MSN, Blockonomi) highlighted the NYC demonstrations as progress toward real commercial service, amplifying investor interest and helping push the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options and volume activity — Call option volume jumped roughly 40% vs. typical levels and overall share volume spiked well above average, signaling short‑term bullish positioning and increased trader attention (liquidity/volatility can amplify intraday moves).

Unusual options and volume activity — Call option volume jumped roughly 40% vs. typical levels and overall share volume spiked well above average, signaling short‑term bullish positioning and increased trader attention (liquidity/volatility can amplify intraday moves). Neutral Sentiment: Competitive landscape remains active — Competitor Archer and others are also advancing certification and pilot programs in 2026; sector progress helps validate the market but keeps competitive execution and timing in focus. ACHR Stock: What Midnight's 2026 Certification Steps Signal

Competitive landscape remains active — Competitor Archer and others are also advancing certification and pilot programs in 2026; sector progress helps validate the market but keeps competitive execution and timing in focus. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing international rollout and vertiport plans — Joby is advancing vertiport plans (e.g., Dubai) and public demos, which are constructive for long‑term network buildout but represent multi‑year execution rather than immediate revenue upside. Joby advances vertiport, Dubai launch amid stock slump

Ongoing international rollout and vertiport plans — Joby is advancing vertiport plans (e.g., Dubai) and public demos, which are constructive for long‑term network buildout but represent multi‑year execution rather than immediate revenue upside. Negative Sentiment: Execution, certification and financial risks remain — Despite demos, Joby still needs FAA certification, capital to scale, and a clear path to profitability; high beta and past volatility mean upside from demos can be reversed if timelines slip or funding needs rise.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $13.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Trading Up 6.4%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.68.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Joby Aviation's revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $227,123.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 750,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,986.40. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 39,963 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $360,865.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 224,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,151.69. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,774,220 shares of company stock worth $17,386,938. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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