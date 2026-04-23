Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 6.9% - What's Next?

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) were down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.5050. Approximately 23,213,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,138,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

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Joby Aviation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.68. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. Joby Aviation's revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $29,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,927.84. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 4,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $41,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 178,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,563,397.20. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,774,220 shares of company stock worth $17,386,938 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,512 shares of the company's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 11.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,744 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth $174,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 12.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company's stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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