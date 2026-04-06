Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 2.4% - Time to Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.7050. Approximately 20,345,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 27,232,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.68.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 12,965 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $105,664.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 147,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,575.70. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $5,386,272.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,997,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $339,816,657.24. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,318,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,541. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Joby Aviation by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc increased its position in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Further Reading

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