John Bicket Sells 103,857 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 103,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $3,063,781.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $761,100. This represents a 80.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 72,816 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,074,527.84.

On Wednesday, April 29th, John Bicket sold 87,227 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,533,944.35.

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Bicket sold 96,690 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $2,705,386.20.

On Tuesday, April 14th, John Bicket sold 167,210 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $4,447,786.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, John Bicket sold 10,009 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $309,878.64.

On Wednesday, April 1st, John Bicket sold 116,486 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $3,704,254.80.

On Tuesday, March 31st, John Bicket sold 137,405 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $4,320,013.20.

On Tuesday, February 17th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, John Bicket sold 208,536 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $5,255,107.20.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, John Bicket sold 55,364 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $1,396,833.72.

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Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,556,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,108. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Samsara from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 100.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company's stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 2,444.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 142.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company's stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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