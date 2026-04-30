John Bicket Sells 72,816 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 72,816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,074,527.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 569,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,234,399.72. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, John Bicket sold 87,227 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,533,944.35.

On Tuesday, April 28th, John Bicket sold 103,857 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $3,063,781.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Bicket sold 96,690 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $2,705,386.20.

On Tuesday, April 14th, John Bicket sold 167,210 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $4,447,786.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, John Bicket sold 10,009 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $309,878.64.

On Wednesday, April 1st, John Bicket sold 116,486 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $3,704,254.80.

On Tuesday, March 31st, John Bicket sold 137,405 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $4,320,013.20.

On Tuesday, February 17th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, John Bicket sold 208,536 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $5,255,107.20.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, John Bicket sold 55,364 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $1,396,833.72.

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Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $28.72. 8,556,337 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,108. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Samsara from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC now owns 556,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,733,000 after buying an additional 175,411 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth $2,235,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,322 shares of the company's stock worth $64,379,000 after purchasing an additional 286,193 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Samsara by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 313,987 shares of the company's stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Samsara by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,122 shares of the company's stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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