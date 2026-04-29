John Frederick Barrett Sells 136,165 Shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR - Get Free Report) major shareholder John Frederick Barrett sold 136,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $358,113.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,568,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,015,720.45. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, John Frederick Barrett sold 12,199 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $30,619.49.

On Thursday, April 23rd, John Frederick Barrett sold 555,305 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $1,493,770.45.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, John Frederick Barrett sold 94,380 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $217,074.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, John Frederick Barrett sold 55,483 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $122,617.43.

On Monday, April 20th, John Frederick Barrett sold 79,757 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $178,655.68.

On Friday, April 17th, John Frederick Barrett sold 348,161 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $797,288.69.

On Thursday, April 16th, John Frederick Barrett sold 40,030 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $81,661.20.

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Frederick Barrett sold 315,436 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $649,798.16.

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NN Stock Performance

NN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 984,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNBR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of NN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNBR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of NN by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of NN by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,003,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company's stock.

About NN

NN, Inc NASDAQ: NNBR is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company's operations are organized into three business segments.

Further Reading

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