John Hornby Purchases 810 Shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE - Get Free Report) insider John Hornby purchased 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 222 per share, with a total value of £1,798.20.

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Luceco Stock Performance

Shares of Luceco stock traded up GBX 1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 239.82. 1,701,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,948. The stock has a market cap of £352.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Luceco plc has a 12 month low of GBX 111.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 242. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 184.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.91.

Luceco (LON:LUCE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 15 earnings per share for the quarter. Luceco had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luceco plc will post 12.5907591 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Luceco from GBX 175 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Luceco from GBX 220 to GBX 225 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 205.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Luceco

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands. The company also provides LED lighting products, such as residential and commercial, interior and exterior, mains and solar, and work and site lighting products under the Luceco, Kingfisher Lighting, and DW Windsor brand names; and portable power products comprising electric vehicle chargers, extension leads, cable reels, and adapters and accessories under the Masterplug, Ross, and Sync EV brands.

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