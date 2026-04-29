Johnson Controls International (JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $6.0620 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.Johnson Controls International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business's fifty day moving average price is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $146.49.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vergnano acquired 7,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. The trade was a 25.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 120.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson Controls International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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