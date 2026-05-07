Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the company's current price.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.10.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,456,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,562. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business's fifty day moving average is $137.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $90.35 and a 1 year high of $147.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.Johnson Controls International's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.280 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 34,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 120.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

More Johnson Controls International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and raised full‑year outlook — JCI reported adjusted EPS $1.19 vs. $1.12 est., revenue $6.14B vs. $6.08B est., and raised FY26 EPS guidance to $4.85, driven by strong HVAC, services and data‑center demand. Press Release

Q2 beat and raised full‑year outlook — JCI reported adjusted EPS $1.19 vs. $1.12 est., revenue $6.14B vs. $6.08B est., and raised FY26 EPS guidance to $4.85, driven by strong HVAC, services and data‑center demand. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and AI/data‑center demand — Orders were up ~30% organically and backlog rose to $20.0B, a key growth driver for future revenue and margin recovery. Backlog Report

Record backlog and AI/data‑center demand — Orders were up ~30% organically and backlog rose to $20.0B, a key growth driver for future revenue and margin recovery. Positive Sentiment: Company cites data‑center cooling as catalyst and raised profit outlook — management highlighted accelerating AI-related orders that prompted an upgraded annual profit outlook. Reuters

Company cites data‑center cooling as catalyst and raised profit outlook — management highlighted accelerating AI-related orders that prompted an upgraded annual profit outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho nudged its price target higher to $140 but kept a "neutral" rating, signaling limited near‑term upside from the analyst side. Price Target Note

Mizuho nudged its price target higher to $140 but kept a "neutral" rating, signaling limited near‑term upside from the analyst side. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is tight — JCI provided Q3 EPS guidance of $1.28 (in line with consensus) and a precise FY26 EPS target at $4.85, reducing forecast uncertainty but leaving little incremental surprise. Earnings Presentation

Guidance is tight — JCI provided Q3 EPS guidance of $1.28 (in line with consensus) and a precise FY26 EPS target at $4.85, reducing forecast uncertainty but leaving little incremental surprise. Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction focused on margins and macro risks — media coverage and analysts noted margin pressures and broader economic concerns that outweighed the beat, prompting the stock to slip on the print. MSN

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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