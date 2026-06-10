Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE JCI opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.23. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $100.86 and a one year high of $148.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,389 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,261 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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