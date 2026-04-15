Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $258.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from $237.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.93% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.48.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $239.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $575.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company's fifty day moving average price is $241.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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