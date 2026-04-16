Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Daiwa Securities Group

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $237.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.52.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $236.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $241.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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